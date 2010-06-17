Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey has given staff at her magazine $10 000 each and an Apple iPad, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
“As a thank you for their hard work and dedication, Oprah Winfrey surprised the staff of O, the Oprah magazine with an Apple iPad and a check for $10 000, to commemorate the magazine’s 10th anniversary,” a magazine spokeswoman said.
The total number of staff members who received the gifts was not made immediately available. The popular US television talk show host plans to end The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011 after 25 years to set up her own cable TV network.
The top-rated daytime show is broadcast from Chicago on ABC television stations across the United States and in more than 140 countries.
It has helped Winfrey amass a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $2,3 billion.
— Reuters
Oprah gives magazine staff $10 000 each and an iPad
Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey has given staff at her magazine $10 000 each and an Apple iPad, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Coletta Gunto
I just want to say I’m newbie to weblog and really loved your blog site. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You actually have fantastic articles and reviews. Thanks a lot for revealing your web page.
blog
Thanks for revealing your ideas. I’d personally also like to convey that video games have been actually evolving. Technology advances and innovative developments have aided create genuine and fun games. These types of entertainment games were not really sensible when the actual concept was being experimented with. Just like other kinds of technology, video games also have had to progress as a result of many generations. This itself is testimony towards fast growth and development of video games.
John Deere Technical Manuals
Very informative post. Your current Website style is awesome as well!
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
This site really has all of the information and facts I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
My PeoplePerHour gig
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening. I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this informative article together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
sell my house now phoenix
May I just say what a comfort to uncover somebody who really understands what they’re talking about on the web. You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people need to check this out and understand this side of the story. I was surprised that you aren’t more popular since you surely possess the gift.
old cracked journal
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled across this during my search for something concerning this.
Who was I in my Past Life?
Do you believe past life experiences? Do you think past lives regression is real?
San Antonio Mailbox Rental
Very good information. Lucky me I discovered your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I’ve book-marked it for later!
Buy Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin with Kraken
May I simply say what a relief to uncover someone who truly understands what they are talking about online. You certainly know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people should check this out and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you aren’t more popular since you surely have the gift.
silicone baking mats
You made some decent points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.