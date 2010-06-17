Oprah gives magazine staff $10 000 each and an iPad

Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey has given staff at her magazine $10 000 each and an Apple iPad, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“As a thank you for their hard work and dedication, Oprah Winfrey surprised the staff of O, the Oprah magazine with an Apple iPad and a check for $10 000, to commemorate the magazine’s 10th anniversary,” a magazine spokeswoman said.

The total number of staff members who received the gifts was not made immediately available. The popular US television talk show host plans to end The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011 after 25 years to set up her own cable TV network.

The top-rated daytime show is broadcast from Chicago on ABC television stations across the United States and in more than 140 countries.

It has helped Winfrey amass a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $2,3 billion.

— Reuters

