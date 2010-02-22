Music industry under probe

The Competitions and Tariffs Commission of Zimbabwe, is investigating the music industry including the Zimbabwe Music Corporation (ZMC) for allegedly fleecing off musicians.
A government gazette of February 12 confirmed the investigation into the music industry and advised “interested persons or parties to submit written representation to the Commission in regard to any regard to any restrictive and unfair business practices within the music industry on the local market”.
The ZMC, which incorporates Ngaavongwe and Gramma Records, has been accused of reneging on its obligation to pay fair royalties to musicians under their stable.
