US Congressional delegation visits Zimbabwe

A five-member congressional delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives will visit Zimbabwe February 18 to assess progress in the implementation of the Global Political Agreement, economic reforms and visit U.S. funded humanitarian assistance projects.

While in Zimbabwe the Congressional delegation, led by Representative Gregory Meeks (D-New York) and Representative Melvin Watt (D-North Carolina), plans to meet with senior government officials from the major political parties and leaders from non-governmental organizations.

Other members of the delegation include Representatives André Carson (D-Indiana) and Jack Kingston (R-Georgia).

This is the second visit to Zimbabwe in six months for Congressmen Meeks, Watt and Kingston.

In September 2009, Congressman Meeks led a five-member delegation that met with President Robert Mugabe, Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Speaker of the House of Assembly Lovemore Moyo and the tri-partite chairs of the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Constitution.

